Gang member who threatened WTOL crew indicted on additional charges

Markos Reyes (Source: TPD) Markos Reyes (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A gang member who threatened a WTOL reporter, photographer and the man they were interviewing in a south Toledo neighborhood was indicted for additional charges of participating in a criminal gang.

Markos Reyes was arrested in August. He has already been indicted on charges of possession of unmarked pills and carrying a gun - both felonies.

If he is convicted, the gang charges could add to his sentence.

