OSHP makes 200 arrests in 3 days; part of 6-State Trooper Project

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is among multiple agencies recently helping remove drugs and illegal weapons off the streets with 200 related arrests in a three-day span.

This is in collaboration with the 6-State Trooper Project, an initiative of multiple agencies across the U.S. working together to provide security services in highway safety and criminal patrol. The OSHP made 194 drug arrests and six weapon arrests from March 3 to March 5.

“The Patrol is committed to removing illegal activity from Ohio’s roadways,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent, in a media release. “The goal is always to make our roads and communities safer.”

The 6-State Trooper Project includes state police agencies from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

