OSHP makes 200 arrests in 3 days; part of 6-State Trooper Project

Posted by WTOL Staff
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is among multiple agencies recently helping remove drugs and illegal weapons off the streets with 200 related arrests in a three-day span.

This is in collaboration with the 6-State Trooper Project, an initiative of multiple agencies across the U.S. working together to provide security services in highway safety and criminal patrol. The OSHP made 194 drug arrests and six weapon arrests from March 3 to March 5.

“The Patrol is committed to removing illegal activity from Ohio’s roadways,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent, in a media release. “The goal is always to make our roads and communities safer.”

The 6-State Trooper Project includes state police agencies from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

