Oak Harbor considers plans for riverfront revitalization

Plans of a riverfront revitalization effort could turn Oak Harbor into a travel destination and local hot spot.

The village recently added an amendment to its zoning ordinance to re-zone the area from the west to east banks of the Portage River. The overlay would allow for a boardwalk, dining terrace, and an amphitheater.

The site continues to draw residents for Fourth of July fireworks.

A comprehensive downtown plan and market analysis have been completed by the village alongside engineering and architecture firm OHM Advisors. A key focus in the planning process was to match strategies with funding sources such as ODOT Transportation Enhancement and Clean Ohio.

The effort is now moving into the paperwork stages of the operation.

“It’s been approved by the planning commission and it’s going through legislation,” Village Administrator Randall W. Genzman said. “We estimate it will be completed by mid-October.”

All assets to the revitalization plan would be privately funded, however there was no estimate on the cost of the project.

A recent survey conducted by Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s Development Committee and OHM Advisors shows residents are interested in a general interest the areas development. However, reactions to the revitalization plans remained mixed.

The plans were completed in 2012 and the village adopted a five-year plan soon after. The plan is available to view on the village website.

