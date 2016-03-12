Convicted murderer from Toledo sentenced to life without parole

A convicted murderer from Toledo, Ohio was recently given a life sentence in prison without parole.

Previously, Ernest Otto Smith, 46, had confessed to the murder of James Dillingham at Fort Knox Military Base in 2005. He was arrested in March of 2006 and sentenced to 32 years in prison.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, it is believed that Smith was not alone at the scene of that murder, but was with a woman named Cathy Barnett, and both fled to Kentucky from Ohio.

When Smith's van broke down in Kentucky, the two hitchhiked and were given a ride to Fort Knox - a place where Smith had formerly lived and worked.

Once they were dropped off, they walked about a quarter of a mile to a wooded area on the grounds of Fort Knox. It was here that Smith murdered Barnett.

His admittance of this murder came about through a series of interviews that ended with his confession in 2010.

The report states that Smith first tried to break Barnett's neck and then beat her in the head with a tree branch until he knew she was dead. Details of the murder and where the body could be found were relayed to his former parole officer.

Barnett's body was located in the place that Smith had told officials by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The woman had been missing since 2005.

Smith admitted in court he willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation murdered Cathy Barnett and was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment without parole.

"This life sentence is just a punishment for the brutal murder Smith committed at Fort Knox," said U.S. Attorney John Kuhn. "And because Smith will not ever be paroled, we have insured the public's safety."

