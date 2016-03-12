Man shot in north Toledo; gunman on the run - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot in north Toledo; gunman on the run

Toledo police report a man was shot in the back in north Toledo Saturday.

The shooting happened on Franklin Avenue and East Park around 2:30 a.m.

No suspects have been arrested,

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

