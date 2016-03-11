Women a crucial voting block in upcoming primary

Right now candidates are looking to women and how they'll vote before next week. Whoever pulls out their vote could see a win in the upcoming Ohio primary.

"I don't know if he can make things happen, like actually happen. So I feel like Hillary is more capable of making things happen," said voter Elizabeth Hale.

"Donald Trump, because I believe in what he stands for. I believe that has he has the knowledge and capability of moving this country into a positive and out of debt," said voter Ann Peterson.

"Bernie, he covers everything that this country needs. We are struggling so bad and I believe he's going to save us," said voter Zaira Adams.

That's just a sample of how women feel across Northwest Ohio about the presidential candidates.

As the vote draws nearer, candidates are trying to draw women in. This is especially the case, on the Democratic side.

"When you look at the women's vote on the democratic side Sanders does really, really well among young women, and Hillary Clinton does really, really well among older women. So you get this almost two different blocks of women broken down based on age," said Dr. Miller, Associate Political Science Professor at Bowling Green State University.

The chairperson of the Fulton County Republican Party says, the women she speaks with say they're voting for Governor John Kasich.

"I think, from the women I have been talking with, they're leaning towards Governor Kasich. They see him as a strong leader," said chairperson Sandra Barber.

Women are a critical voting bloc because they make up a little more than half of the electorate. They also turn out in higher numbers. Their vote could make or break this primary.

