Toledo's Issue 2 ballot language explained

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo), says voting 'yes' on Issue 2 in Tuesday's primary election would both provide millions of dollars for residential road improvements, and stop the transfer of money from one city fund to another.

By omitting it from the language on the ballot, Hicks-Hudson says a yes vote would stop the transfer of money from the Capital Improvement Fund (CIP), which funds things like road improvements, to the General Fund, which funds things like public safety.

Voters have green-lighted the transfers in the past, but the mayor says if Issue 2 passes, the transfers would stop by July. If the vote loses, the authority to transfer that money expires six months later, in December.

"It's been upside down with us having to take those precious dollars out of the Capital Improvement Fund and use them in the General Fund, to keep our government working," said Hicks-Hudson.

Also not outlined specifically in the ballot language is the intent to use millions from the increased tax for residential roads. But Mayor Hicks-Hudson says she pledges $16.6 million a year for residential roads until the tax runs out in 2020.

So far, seven people have agreed to be a part of a citizen's committee to make sure she's keeping her word.

They include:

Bruce Baumhower, President, UAW Local 12

Jodi Gross, Community Builder, East Toledo Family Center

Dr. Nagi Naganthan, Dean, College of Engineering, University of Toledo

Dan Ridi, CEO, Stop and Go

Delores Rodriguez, EOPA (retired)

Kevin Smith, CEO/General Counsel, Associated General Contractors

Rhonda Sewell, Governmental Affairs and Media Strategist, Toledo-Lucas County Public Library

"This is a way that we will have citizens who will be able to, that are leaders in their community, that will be able to say to their groups, 'yes, they are doing what they're doing,'" said Hicks-Hudson. "That builds confidence."

Toledoan Michal Weimer isn't buying it.

"It's probably handpicked friends of the administration," said Weimer.

Weimer says he's voting no, and wants the city to check its pockets before going through his.

Toledoan Marie Liggett says she's voting yes, because she wants to see the roads in better condition. But says she's not confident the money will go where it's promised.

"I have enough confidence in it to vote for it, but I still have some concerns," said Liggett.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.