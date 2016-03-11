President Bill Clinton returns to Ohio to campaign for Hillary

On Saturday, March 12, President Bill Clinton will campaign in Cincinnati, Akron and Toledo for Hillary Clinton ahead of the March 15 primary.

Clinton will first head to Cincinnati, where he will speak at 10 a.m. at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 East Freedom Way. Members of the public interested in attending the Cincinnati event can sign up and find more information here.

From there Clinton will head to Akron and speak at 4 p.m. at the United Steelworkers Local 2, 501 Kelly Avenue. Members of the public interested in attending the Akron event can sign up and find more information here.

Then, at 7:15 p.m., Clinton will be at the University of Toledo speaking at "Town Square" of the Memorial Field House, 2801 W. Bancroft St. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Members of the public interested in attending the Toledo event can sign up and find more information here.

At the events, President Clinton will lay out the case for why Hillary Clinton is the best candidate to raise wages and incomes for Ohio families and break down racial, social and economic barriers as president.

