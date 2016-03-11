Oregon Police hoping to get grip on city's drug problem

In 2015, the city of Oregon saw a 20 percent increase in drug offenses from 2014.

According to police, much of that is because of the heroin epidemic that is hitting every community -

locally and nationwide.

Oregon Police are actively working to fight the problem.

They have officers and fire fighters who carry Narcan, which is an antidote that can treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency situation.

They also have an officer that works with the Lucas County Sheriff's DART team.

"We've had a couple of instances where we have used the narcan and this has become another tool in our tool box,” said Paul Magdich, with the Oregon Police Dept.

The department is hoping they can assist the county with getting a grip on this problem.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.