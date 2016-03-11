Alcohol, pot, cigarette use down among Wood Co. youth

The results of a survey to determine where Wood County stands when it comes to the use of drugs and alcohol among young people are in.

The results are very positive.

According to the survey, the use of alcohol, marijuana, and cigarettes are down among the youth in Wood County.

The question still remains however; what about painkillers, and heroin?

Results indicate there's still work to be done.

"We ask about Vicodin, Percocet; they've declined 70% over the past decade, however, even though we've declined that much, we are still higher than the nation,” said Dr. William Ivoska, with the Wood County Educational Service Center.

While the number of students who use opiates is down, the concern is that officials see painkillers as a gateway drug to heroin, which is a huge problem right now.

The good news is, the results of this survey are analyzed, and action is taken, to curb whatever issues they see.

"We've acquired over $10 million in grant money, and we have a whole menu of programming we can put into the schools. We have a prevention specialist in the schools, we're blessed by having our ADAMHS board help us with funding, to put mental health counselors in every school,” said Dr. Ivoska.

Officials are hoping that, like the drastic decline in binge drinking and marijuana use, they can play a role in decreasing the use of painkillers.

You may wonder how accurate these results are; are students being honest in their answers?

According to Dr. Ivoska, there's a way to tell.

"We have a whole host of variables built in, to make sure that we are getting what we think we're getting, fake drugs, and other things, that if you say you took, we throw you out,” said Dr. Ivoska.

Four and a half percent of the population of youth who took the survey were thrown out for that reason.

