Kasich supporter Brent 'The Hug' Smith comes to Toledo

He captured the nation's attention when he asked for a hug from Governor John Kasich during a campaign rally in the South.

"And I'd really appreciate one of those hugs you've been talking about,” said Brent Smith.

Now, the young man known as “The Hug,” Georgia College student Brent Smith, is giving up his Spring Break and spending it in Toledo to try and help Gov. Kasich win the Republican primary.

WTOL 11 got the chance to meet up with him in the Toledo campaign office where he's become quite the star.

“Sometimes they don't know how they recognize me,” said Smith. “I've had several people say that they've met me before. Well, they haven't because you know I've never been here and then they realize ‘okay that's how I know you.’”

Smith says he connected with Kasich because he brought respect and humanity into politics at a very dark time in his life.

“It just seemed like things were all going downhill from the suicide of someone who was close to me to my parents’ divorce and then my dad lost his job, so it just seemed like, you know, things couldn't get worse I guess,” said Smith.



But Smith says Kasich's simple message of treating others with respect has had a profound impact on his life.

“Words actually affect people and there's people out there who you know really believe in what he's doing,” said Smith.

And a simple hug can make the world of difference.

