After 12 year absence, Toledo air show will take off in July

The roar of a Jet engine is like no other.

And the glass city will get a chance to see a stream of jets this summer at the Toledo Air Show.

"Air shows are the second most populated spectator event behind NASCAR, so this is exciting that it's going to be here and the military uses this as a recruiting tool,” said Paul Toth with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

The last time the air show landed in Toledo was back in 2004.

"Our goal is, if we can get the right sponsorship and the right attendance, we're going to make this a much more regular event then every 14 years," said Mr. Toth.

Nationwide, 300 air shows hit the skies each year.

And this year more than 100 thousand people across Northwest Ohio are expected to make their way to Toledo Express Airport for the weekend event.

"Just the economic impact of an event like this is big for our region,” said Mr. Toth.

Another huge plus for the air show will be the Thunder Birds concluding each show with a grand finale.

"The fact that they've chosen us to be in Toledo is a great thing and the Thunder birds do much more than just fly, they are also out in about in the community at hospitals and schools,” said Col. Craig Baker, Commander of the 180th Fighter Wing.

The air show is scheduled for July 16 and 17.

You can find tickets by going to toledoairshow.com.

