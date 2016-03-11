Local investor finalizes deal to buy Brandywine Country Club

Officials confirmed the club is under contract to be sold and say they are hoping to finalize the sale by the end of the week.

Officials confirmed the club is under contract to be sold and say they are hoping to finalize the sale by the end of the week.

Brandywine Country Club is under contract to be sold

Brandywine Country Club is under contract to be sold

More from WTOL 11

A local investor has finalized a deal to buy Maumee's Brandywine Country Club from Texas based Touchstone Golf.

A spokesman for the investor says it could take a couple of weeks to close on Brandywine.

The Country Club closed in early December when Touchstone laid off workers.

The new owner promises to restore the course and buildings before it opens this season.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.