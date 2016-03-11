Local investor finalizes deal to buy Brandywine Country Club - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local investor finalizes deal to buy Brandywine Country Club

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

A local investor has finalized a deal to buy Maumee's Brandywine Country Club from Texas based Touchstone Golf. 

A spokesman for the investor says it could take a couple of weeks to close on Brandywine. 

The Country Club closed in early December when Touchstone laid off workers. 

The new owner promises to restore the course and buildings before it opens this season.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly