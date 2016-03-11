Latino Education Summit focuses on future of Latino students

There are many issues that face college students in general, but what about the Latino student community?

The fourth annual Ohio Latino Education Summit took place at the University of Toledo on Friday, and it gave educators a chance to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the education of Hispanic students.

The event included a keynote speech by Interim State Superintendent of the Ohio Department of Education Lonny Rivera.

"The decisions you make now as a young person are going to affect you the rest of your life," said Rivera. "The purpose is to focus on the needs of Latino students; what are best practices, how do we help students that are similar to myself gain access to higher education, and better careers and better lives."

As Toledo Board of Education President Bob Vasquez pointed out, the demographics of Latino students in Ohio are increasing, and educators should be prepared for that.



"I just want to do whatever I can to help other students be successful. I am proud of what I've been able to achieve," said Vasquez. "To be able to achieve, you have to work hard, and education's a very important part of anything you do in your life."



While it's important to acknowledge the disparities and challenges, the summit also focused on a sense of hope for successes in the future.



"We've done a good job recruiting, but I think it's time for us to look at the retention and make sure that our students don't get stuck in the pipeline," said Linda Alvarado-Arce, Executive Director of the city of Toledo's Board of Community Relations. "I think it's important to have summits like this to bring that to them, and bring back their culture. I think we've neglected it in our school books, we've neglected it in our curriculum, and in the teaching staff. We don't have enough people of color to reinforce how important that is."



That includes providing, and in most cases being a resource for students and young people in the community.



"It's good for kids to see somebody that looks similar to them, and that if I can make it, anybody can make it," said Rivera.



The summit also provided an opportunity to bring up whether Latinos, the nation's largest minority, choose the next president and make history?

Some new studies say, yes. With two Hispanic GOP candidates, topics like immigration, borders and the United States' relationship with countries like Cuba and Mexico have been fair game, which are issues that can have an impact on young Latino voters.

"Maybe it brings it to light that for a while we were thinking, 'oh no there isn't racism here, there aren't all these thoughts and ideas,'" said Alvarado-Arce. "But there really is now, so hopefully something like this (summit) can bring us together and talk about it."

Vasquez echoed that sentiment.



"I think that being educated about what the issues are and how it will affect (the students) and how it will affect their future is so important. So they can make a good decision when they're voting and make sure they vote for the people who are going to provide the things that they need," said Vasquez. "I think it's a challenge for students, I think it's a challenge for all of us when we hear (negative political issues pertaining to Latinos.) But it's important for us to make sure everybody gets the correct information and that they don't just hear what a presidential candidate might say. We need to make sure that they hear our ideas and make sure that they put those into practice."



The Latino Decisions Analysis estimates that more than 13 million Hispanics will turn out to vote in 2016, up from more than 11 million in 2012.

Tuesday's Ohio Primary will be telling as to how many Latino voters there are in the state

