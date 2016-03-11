Ohio Attorney General rejects medical marijuana amendment

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has rejected the petition from the group Ohioans for Medical marijuana to put a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution on the ballot.

The proposed amendment would attempt to legalize marijuana for medical use in the state.

DeWine’s office says the petition did have the required 1,000 valid signatures for registered voters but there were defects in the summary language.

DeWine’s statement listed three areas where the summary language didn’t agree with the proposed amendment.

The full text of the amendment can be found here.

