Two students not returning to Toledo Christian following sexual assault investigation

Toledo police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at Toledo Christian Schools, according to the secretary to Toledo Police Chief George Kral. Right now, police won't say when the incident happened or who was involved. They do say, however, that all of those involved are juveniles.

Two students will not be returning to Toledo Christian following a sexual assault investigation by the school.

Toledo Christian has released this statement regarding their investigation at the school:

"We have finalized our internal investigation and have disciplined the students involved in accordance with school policy. Two students will not be returning to our campus."

The statement went on to say the school will be taking additional steps to reinforce policies and procedures to ensure the school continues to be a safe learning environment for all students.

Toledo police say their investigation into the incident is not yet complete.

