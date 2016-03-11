10-yr-old cancer survivor auditions for 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Even through losing her leg to cancer, 10-year-old Valory Newton as continued to fight, defying all odds. She has never given up her love for dancing and has continued to perform and compete ever since her surgery in April of 2015.

On Friday, Valory faced her biggest audition yet - auditioning for "So You Think You Can Dance" in Chicago.

She auditioned once in the morning and received a call back to perform again in the afternoon. Unfortunately, she was then let go.

"I didn't get on to the third round, but it was a nice experience, so, if I go again, I can know what it's like and be prepared," said Valory.

