Daylight saving is fire safety time

This weekend is daylight saving time, which means you'll lose a precious hour of sleep.

It's also the time when local fire departments say you should change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Toledo Fire Department also wants you to think about your families fire safety plan so you know how to get out of a house fire if the alarm sounds.

"We would rather have this device alert you to get you out of a fire at your house. If one of our firefighters has to rescue you out of your house we are now talking to an impact to your house," said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld.

Make sure you and your kids know two ways out of the house.

If you live on a second floor that may be a window.

"Many times you can have a fire in a home that separates a family. So it is important that everyone has a fire escape plan and everyone knows what to do in the event of a fire," said Lt. Hertzfeld.

Hetzfeld says the only way it works in an emergency is to practice it.

"Practice makes perfect. I practiced with my sons when they were young crawling out of bed, feeling the door to see if it is hot, crawling down the steps backwards because that is the safest way to get down in low visibility," added Lt. Hertzfeld.

Smoke detectors improve your chances of making it out of a fire alive by 50 percent.

If you need detectors for your house and live in the city of Toledo, you can stop by any firehouse and will receive free smoke detectors.

