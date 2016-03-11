Mom of bullied teen accuses district of lying after seeing video surveillance

The mother of a teen that was severely bullied at a Sylvania school says that after watching video surveillance of the incident in February, the district lied to her. (Source: WTOL)

The mother of a mentally disabled teen who she says was forced to lick a urinal soaked Push Pop at a school-related event says the district lied to her.

The victim's mother, Joni Meyer-Crothers, had an opportunity to view surveillance footage of the incident Thursday at the Sylvania Schools Administration Building and says she was shocked at what she saw.

Meyer-Crothers said the video taken from the date of the incident, Feb. 18, shows the two boys jumped out from the bleachers and kneed her son, Isaiah, causing him to hit his head on a cement wall. According to Meyer-Crothers, several other students were shown punching him and dozens of other kids were watching.

Meyer-Crothers says the school told her that her son, who has developmental disabilities, was roughed up and forced to lick a push pop dunked in a urinal.

But, she says all that is minor compared to what she saw on video of the incident shown to her by the district on Thursday.

"I hate to say that because that's where our kids go to school but if they downplayed that, and that's major, you can't sugar coat that," said Meyer-Crothers.

She says the school is in violation of the Safe Schools Act and that she was lied to when the incident first happened.

"I just want some answers from the school. I think the school is accountable," she said. "How are they gonna keep Isaiah safe? What are they doing to keep him safe? How are they going to protect him? I mean, they are in violation of the Safe Schools Act. They didn't keep him safe. Obviously, by watching the video, he isn't safe, so who's protecting him?"

The two boys in the recording have also been accused of forcing Isaiah to lick a push pop that had been dunked in a urinal.

They are both 14 years old.

Originally, prosecution had said they would be eligible for a youth diversion program. Now they are scheduled to appear Thursday before a judge at Lucas County Juvenile Court on a Safe Schools Act violation and two misdemeanor charges of assault.

The district has not responded to our request for comment and the state interim superintendent declined comment.

The prosecutor did not say whether the arraignment is in relation to what's on that video.

