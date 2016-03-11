Suspect in failed armed robbery caught in Monroe County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect in failed armed robbery caught in Monroe County

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
MONROE, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County Police Department reported a suspect is in custody after a failed armed robbery attempt Friday.

The suspect was recognized by the clerk, who was able to give them a "street name." A full description of his physical appearance and clothing was also provided by a witness at the Stop N' Go on South Monroe Street where the incident occurred.

Police report the suspect approached the cash register brandishing a knife and demanding money. When the clerk refused to give him any cash, he fled on foot.

Officers found him Friday morning, shortly after the incident. After he was identified again by the witness and the clerk, he confessed to the robbery attempt and said he had disposed of the knife.

He is now being held at the Monroe County Jail on charges of armed robbery.

