Suspect in failed armed robbery caught in Monroe County

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Monroe County Police Department reported a suspect is in custody after a failed armed robbery attempt Friday.

The suspect was recognized by the clerk, who was able to give them a "street name." A full description of his physical appearance and clothing was also provided by a witness at the Stop N' Go on South Monroe Street where the incident occurred.

Police report the suspect approached the cash register brandishing a knife and demanding money. When the clerk refused to give him any cash, he fled on foot.

Officers found him Friday morning, shortly after the incident. After he was identified again by the witness and the clerk, he confessed to the robbery attempt and said he had disposed of the knife.

He is now being held at the Monroe County Jail on charges of armed robbery.

