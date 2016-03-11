Teens face charges in court for school bullying incident

Two Sylvania teenagers will face a judge next week regarding a bullying incident at school that happened earlier this year.

Police say in February, two 14-year-old boys forced a mentally disabled boy to eat a push pop that had been dunked in a urinal at McCord Junior High School.

Investigators say the boy was also physically assaulted.

There was originally a chance the teenagers would go through a diversion program, but now the case is being handled by courts.

Their first appearance will be for arraignment on Thursday for misdemeanor assault and violation of the Safe Schools Act.

