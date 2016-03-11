North Toledo man in hospital after being assaulted in his home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

North Toledo man in hospital after being assaulted in his home

Toledo police reported a man was assaulted in his home just after midnight Friday.

This happened on the 8-hundred block of St. John near Stickney Avenue in north Toledo.

Someone broke into the home and attacked the victim who was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Detectives believe the victim knows the suspect.

Police have taken a neighbor who lives across the street into custody for further questioning.

