Local Donald Trump supporters watch GOP debate at downtown headquarters

On Thursday, Donald Trump supporters gathered at the Toledo campaign headquarters on S. Superior Street to watch the GOP Debate. WTOL 11 asked one volunteer how Trump performed.

“He did a great job, he’s looking very presidential. He’s calm, cool, collected. He’s, you know, giving it back when he needs to in a good way. He’s doing a good job,” said volunteer Craig Jones.

In the debate Trump took on business, which many have been critical of, but he says he’s the best man for the job, he knows the system. Of course, jobs and job security are big issues for those here in Northwest Ohio. WTOL asked Jones how Trump is going to deliver

“Well, he’s a business man first of all, and he’s a great negotiator, you watch the business he has and has grown into a $10 billion business, so I have a lot of faith that he’s going to deliver on those promises,” said Jones.

A recent Fox poll came out saying that Ohio Governor John Kasich is ahead of Trump going into the Ohio primary next Tuesday. WTOL asked what that means for Trump.

“Well, I think that’s an outlier poll, it’s a Fox poll. You had the CNN poll, the PPP poll and the Quinnipiac poll, which were all for Trump, he was ahead six, three and six percent, those three. So, when you look at that, you got to look at all four polls, and that one from Fox was just an outlier poll. So, I believe, you know, Ohio and Michigan are usually similar in primary voting, so I believe that since Michigan won by 12 percent, and this is a similar type state, that Trump’s going to win here too,” said Jones.

