City of Findlay applies for grant to widen E. Sandusky St.

The City of Findlay has partnered with ODOT District 1 to apply for a grant that could be used to widen a heavily used stretch of East Sandusky Street.

The City has approved to file for a $4 million grant through Ohio's Transportation Alternative Plan. The money, if awarded, would add two lanes to East Sandusky Street between Blanchard Street and Bright Road.

The new lanes would also accommodate bicycle paths.

Additionally, the grant would fund a new pedestrian path on Lincoln and Blanchard Streets that would connect the two existing city park path system, essentially closing them into a city wide loop.

The upgrades have been on the City's radar for a while, and the administrations feels the residents of Findlay deserve these accommodations.

“We've known a lot of these issues exist, we know about connectivity. Going back to our ‘Live, Work, and Play’ environment, we know these things are important. If the assets are there, and we can connect people to the great parks that we have, the better off our community will be,” said Paul Schmelzer, City of Findlay Safety Service Director.

With the funding, the plan for expansion would begin sometime in 2019.

