Oregon Police Department holds 5th annual Citizens Police Academy

Oregon police are inviting residents to come out and get a firsthand look at how they do their job.

The department is looking for folks to sign up for their Citizen Police Academy.

In an effort to educate the public about the Oregon Police Department’s policies and procedures, they're now hosting their 5th annual Citizens Police Academy.

Students will learn a wide range of things, like daily operations, criminal investigation, road patrol, self-defense and other police related topics.

The class is limited to 12 Students who cannot have a serious record and must live or work in the Oregon area.

“If you really want to get an understanding of what we do and why we do it, this is a great chance for you to get a glimpse of that and to see police officers more as individuals and have a better understanding, especially today where there is so much criticism,” said Assistant Chief Paul Magdich.

If you would like to sign up, you can find out how by going to the City of Oregon’s website.

The Academy begins next month and last 10 weeks.

