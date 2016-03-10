Millennials Vs. Baby-Boomers: Their impact on the Ohio primary

As the Ohio primary approaches, millennials and baby-boomers could play a big role in how the votes fall.

Millennials are those born in 1980 through the year 2000, where baby-boomers are those born in 1946 through 1964. They have a totally different set of ideals and experiences, which is showing up this election season, especially on the Democratic side.

"Younger millennials are really flocking to the Sanders message, while baby-boomers and older voters are really voting in much higher proportions for Hillary Clinton," said Dr. Melissa Miller, Associate Professor of Political Science at Bowling Green State University.

She says the generational gap has developed because of the messages both democrats are pushing.

"The minimum wage, the availability of good jobs, the lack of well paying jobs, and the cost of a college degree are what's appealing to millennials. Whereas Clinton, it's more of how we're really going to get things done. We have to know how to pay for these things," said Miller.

For Republicans, Dr. Miller says voters are more driven by ideology.

"Moderate voters have been looking to the mainstream candidates - Governor Kasich, Marco Rubio. Very conservative voters naturally going to Ted Cruz. But Donald Trump is also demonstrating the ability to grab votes from every corner," said Miller.

Dr. Miller says Sanders rallies are proof that young voters are fired up, but history proves older voters cast ballots in higher numbers

