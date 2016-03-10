City of Findlay hopes to dredge behind Riverside Park Dam

The City of Findlay is hoping to clean up the water that backs up behind one of their dams. But the project is a bit more complicated than it seems.

Before the City of Findlay decides to spend millions of dollars to dredge behind the Riverside Park Dam, they want to evaluate any hurdles they may have to cross before then, and any other future dredging projects.

Up to 70,000 yards of sediment along the Blanchard riverbed needs to be removed from the area east of Riverside Park Dam. But the city is taking it's time in the planning process.

Early estimates for the projects range from $1 to $2.5 million. Last summer, they paid $15,000 to study all possible obstacles to set a proper plan for dredging.

“The bottom line is, when you dredge, you will be doing it again. So, we want something that is sustainable,” said Paul Schmelzer, City of Findlay Safety Service Director.

He says the dredging would have little to no effect on flooding in the area. The concerns are instead focused on water quality and environmental concerns. One of the bigger environmental concerns is that the Blanchard is home to two endangered species of fresh water mussels.

“That area at one point was a viable reservoir. It was great for recreational, and it was a great fishery, so water quality concerns in addition to restoring that habitat are what we are really interested in accomplishing,” said Schmelzer.

A proposal on the completed study will be brought before Findlay City Council later this year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.