Toledo Tech Academy student lands internship with Apple

TTA junior Ian Denner, 16, is all smiles because this summer he'll be interning at the Apple Headquarters in California.

"It's the Apple Engineering Technology Camp and basically, we get to work with high level Apple engineers and do group based engineering projects," said Denner.

Denner was one of 2,000 students from across the nation to apply to the camp. Only 24 were selected.

"I sort of felt like I won the lottery, because I was one out of a few thousand people who was able to go to this camp, and I feel really honored," said Denner.

There is no cost to students for attending the camp. Apple will cover all transportation costs, housing and meals.

"I'm hoping to get some valuable skills, along with team building skills, because one area I feel I can improve myself is working on a team," said Denner.

He says TTA played a huge part in preparing him for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I think that this school has been a God-send to me," said Denner.

Denner says he eventually he wants to be a robotics engineer.

His internship will begin in July and last through August.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.