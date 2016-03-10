New guidelines recommend pediatricians screen for poverty

One in five kids in the United States lives in poverty, and that's part of the reason why new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics suggest that doctors should screen children for poverty during routine checkups.

The policy recommends that pediatricians assess the poverty status of children by asking their families, 'do you have difficulty making ends meet at the end of the month?' at each well check-up screening. A local pediatrician said he will implement the question at his practice in the near future.

"I think it's something we should all embrace," said pediatrician Dr. Francis Rogalski. "First and foremost, social determinants of health really impact children, as well as adults. They're something that we've always thought about for a long time, but we really never, I hate to say, we really never paid attention to the availability of food, safe housing, there's a variety of things that impact health tremendously."

While poverty is not a tangible medical condition, experts say it can have a major impact on children's health for a lifetime.

"The AAP is really taking a stance to say, 'hey, let's start asking about whether or not you live in a food desert, do you have availability of housing, do you have availability of heat,' all those variety of things that could certainly impact the health of the child, which are things that we don't pay attention to very often," said Dr. Rogalski. "We're worried about medicines and making a diagnosis, and maybe people can't even afford to go out and get their medication."

The recommendations, which were released earlier this week, suggest that after pediatricians screen for poverty, they then refer families to appropriate resources and programs.

"We're well aware of community resources, whether they be food banks, availability of safe housing for people who don't have anything, programs to allow people to have heat, water, all of those things," Dr. Rogalski said.

But it may also raise the question among the medical community, 'should physicians hold themselves accountable for the economic welfare of child patients?'

"I think the answer to that is clearly yes. It's something that has impacted all of us," said Dr. Rogalski. "I grew up in an inner city, and I'm the product of not being able to go on vacation, periodically not having food and things like that, so I know what the impact of that is."

For many pediatricians like Dr. Rogalski, the AAP's goal of no longer ignoring the poverty issue is the right thing to do.

"I have used (my experience) within my own practice to query people whether or not they have the resources to provide for their own children. I do look at whether or not people are insured, and if they don't have the means to pay, I don't charge them," he said. "Why put another burden on a family, a financial burden, when they don't already have the resources. This is something I've done for years and it's something I'll continue to do."

The AAP will also urge state and federal lawmakers to expand existing housing, food and health programs.

For more information on the new policy, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.