Ohio Senator Portman applauds Senate passage of heroin recovery bill

The U.S. Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill that could give a big boost to the fight against heroin.

Lawmakers on both sides of the political debate believed in the merits of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, also known as

CARA. The Senate approved it Thursday by a 94 to 1 vote.

Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio was the main sponsor of the bill and is now calling on the House to approve it and send it to the President for his signature.

The bill was created to make sure more federal resources are available to help people struggling with addiction to heroin and prescription drugs.

If passed, it would also expand prevention and education efforts, especially for teenagers, parents, and caretakers. It will also provide resources to more effectively treat addicted people who are in jail.

The bill would also make sure that Naloxone, also known as Narcan, was more available to police and first responders. It's a drug that can reverse the effects of a heroin overdose.

Senator Portman said on the Senate floor on Wednesday, “We want to do everything we can to prevent the addiction in the first place. To keep people out of the funnel of addiction, to have better efforts at education and prevention and that's in this legislation. But also that once we have people who are addicted, we need to get them into treatment.”

Portman also told his colleagues that the country loses 100 people a day from overdoses. He also said the recent debate was the first time the Senate has had such open discussions on addiction.

Portman said more than 130 groups are supporting the bill, including police departments, treatment and prevention providers, and public health leaders.

