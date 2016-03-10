Sylvania mom creates 'Love One Another Day' for anti-bullying awareness

Weeks after a Sylvania teen was severely bullied, his mother is committing to spreading kindness in the face of adversity.

Joni Meyer-Crothers is launching an anti-bullying day on Friday, March 11 known as "Love One Another Day." Everyone, especially students, are encouraged to show their support of anti-bullying awareness by wearing red clothing and doing nice deeds for others. The goal is to get communities involved in stopping bullying, and turning negative events into positive ones.

“(There's) so much negative in life, it’s like, why don’t we focus on something positive. And right now it's one day, but this is something we should be focusing on every single day," she said.

Meyer-Crothers knows this first hand the negative effects of bullying can have, as she says her son has been victim to it most of his life.

"I think for us, the bigger message is that we don't have to focus on the negative," she said. "Things that are bad are going to happen to us in life, but how can we turn it around? All the kids at school might not want to wear red and that's okay, but they're going to see that there's a handful of negativity and there's this big world of good people out there. You can overcome that by overlooking it, by doing something nice for each other."

Students are encouraged to do one good deed today for someone else and to wear red to show they will stand up to bullying to stop it in the future.

Eighteen schools in Northwest Ohio and Michigan are participating in the event, wearing "Love One Another" t-shirts or red to support the cause.

