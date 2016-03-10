FBI, TPD conduct raid at Club Kingdom

The FBI office in Cleveland confirmed it executed several search warrants around the Toledo area Thursday.

The focus of the investigation is Club Kingdom at the corner of Airport Highway and South Avenue in South Toledo.

The sign outside the club welcoming customers reads ‘No gangs. No guns. No drugs.’

The only action there on Thursday was a raid on the club by FBI agents and Toledo Police undercover officers. Among the items seized was a pump shotgun and a kilo press for drugs. Cars and motorcycles in the parking lot were towed away.

“I think it’s one of those after-hours places. And it’s something we don’t need in this neighborhood with a church and a school right down the street," said neighbor Carol Loth.

She and others have complained to the city and police about Club Kingdom, but no action was taken until Thursday.

“Strip joint type. The downstairs is where they service the men," said Loth.

Authorities left Club Kingdom and raided a building in the 700 block of Mercer Street. Several items were removed. A woman who came out told WTOL 11 it’s a rental business and had nothing else to say.

Last summer, WTOL 11 aired a story showing why neighbors complain about the neighborhood nuisance.

Traffic was bumper to bumper at 4:00 on a Sunday morning. Hundreds of people packed Club Kingdom. Police showed up to shut down the place. Some had their weapons drawn. One man was handcuffed and taken into custody.

“It’s constant. They have parties all day and night, They’re there until 4:00-5:00 in the morning. Sometimes get loud and angry out there," said Loth.

Meanwhile, the FBI is not commenting on the raids.

