Local Trump volunteers place signs in Toledo as they look for votes

With only a few days to go until the Ohio primary, the local Donald Trump office is busy with activity from the campaign’s volunteers. At the building in the warehouse district of downtown, there are Trump signs around the property.

On Thursday afternoon, Trump volunteers were making sure drivers see who they are supporting for President. They placed signs in a grassy area along the Anthony Wayne Trail at Glendale.

Rodney Parker, a local country music singer and one of those Trump volunteers, didn’t mind the rain that was falling.

“It's absolutely worth it. I've been pouring my life into this for the last week, trying to get some signs up in the people's yards," said Parker.

Parker, his father, and another volunteer put up several signs up.

Parker says the country is ready for change and Trump's the man to do it. When asked what he would say to people who believe Trump doesn't sound presidential and uses vulgar language, Parker said, “Well I think that if you had the cameras on the rest of the candidates all the time, you would find that they probably don't speak much different than Mr. Trump."

Craig Jones helped get the downtown office ready and the ground game that he thinks can give a three to five percent boost in the polls.

Jones said, “He's not bought and paid for, okay? I'm tired of the same old, same old status quo with the politicians. You know as Republicans, we voted for these guys in ‘10 and ‘14 to do a job and they didn't.”

Weather wasn't cooperating for any door-to-door campaigning on Thursday, but the local Trump office says that will be an important part of their strategy over the next few days.

The office at 114 South Superior Street in Toledo is holding a debate watch party at 9 p.m. Thursday and the campaign wants Trump supporters to come out.

The office will also now be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday until Tuesday.

