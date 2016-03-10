Flu virus on the rise among kids in Toledo

The flu and other viruses are hitting our area hard and Toledo Hospital's Emergency Room is busy because of it.

Schools and Doctors are asking parents to think twice before sending their kids to school. Wait 24 hours after a fever, vomiting or after the first dose of antibiotics for a bacterial infection like strep.

But how do you know when it's bad enough to go to the hospital or doctor?

"The things to watch out for are high fevers that aren't responding to Tylenol or Motrin, the fever is just not coming down or If your child is so sick they can't eat or drink. If they are in diapers and are not urinating, if they are so lethargic you can't wake them up or if they are having other symptoms that concern you," said Dr. Justin Pollick with Toledo Hospital.

If your child's symptoms are less severe, Dr. Pollick says it's about keeping them comfortable and hydrated.

Make sure to give your son or daughter Tylenol and even a popsicle can sometimes do the trick.

If you are a parent of a sick kid there are other options besides the Emergency Room.

Urgent cares and after hour clinics can save you time and money.

