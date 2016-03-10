Only On 11: Toledo police play basketball with kids while walking beat

In an attempt to strengthen community-police relations, Toledo Police Chief George Kral is encouraging his officers to walk their beat.

Wednesday, a photo surfaced of two patrolmen going above the call-of-duty to really reach out to the neighborhoods and citizens they serve.

The photo shows the two officers playing basketball with two teens in east Toledo.

The picture was sent to WTOL 11 by a father in east Toledo with the caption, "Thought it was a pretty cool thing to see. People don't always get to see the good stuff they do."

Chief Kral couldn't agree more.

"What a fantastic picture," said Kral. "This is exactly what I have been pushing for, to get officers out of their police cars walking the beat."

It was a rule the chief put in place to get his officers out of their cruisers one hour every shift to walk the beat.

It could have been something officers resisted, but the picture shows that officers are embracing the chance to interact with those they serve.

"These kids now are thinking these officers are pretty cool. They took some time out of their day to play some basketball with us. Now God forbid they ever have information about a crime or missing person, they will not be afraid to approach the officer, because they know them. And that can mean all the difference in the world," said Kral.

Looking at the picture, it is hard to make out the faces. But Chief Kral says he knows who the two officers are and plans to use it as an example of what the Toledo Police Department is all about.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.