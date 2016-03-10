Holland Police Department arrests minor for Facebook threat to Springfield school

According to Springfield Local Schools, an arrest has been made in the incident of a threat made on Facebook earlier this month.

Holland Police Chief Robert Reed announced Thursday afternoon an arrest has been made of a minor linked to the post that caused the investigation into the school's safety.

Police say the threats were made by a teenager from a fake Facebook account.

The teen is facing charges of terrorist threats, inducing panic, aggravated menacing, and violating the Safe Schools Act.

All absences were excused on that day while extra police patrolled the grounds.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

