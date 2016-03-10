Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to appear in Toledo

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is making an appearance in Toledo Friday.

"A Future To Believe In Toledo Rally" will be held at the Seagate Convention Centre in Downtown Toledo. The doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

Sanders is expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including college affordability, getting big money out of politics, criminal justice reform and standing up for hard working American people against disastrous trade deals.

The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are strongly encouraged, as admission is first come, first served.

For security reasons, those in attendance are asked not to bring bags and to limit what is brought to small, personal items like keys and cell phones. Weapons, sharp objects, chairs, and signs or banners on sticks will not be allowed through security.

Parking will be available on-site at the SeaGate Convention Centre Parking Garage and neighboring Port Lawrence Parking Garage.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.