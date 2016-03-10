VIDEO: High school film project shows funnier side of local teachers

A YouTube video showing Whitmer High School teachers dancing is getting a lot of attention on YouTube.

The video, "Whitmer Film Project: Teachers Dancing Behind Students Vol. 178" shows students being interviewed about various topics on camera... but there's a catch.



The spotlight isn't on the students but of the teachers seen dancing behind them. Later in the video, the students are surprised to catch those teachers strutting their stuff.

The dances include "throwback" fan favorites like the "running man," "the worm" and the ever-trusty "sprinkler."

The video was posted by Punsalan Productions on Tuesday. And as of Thursday morning, the video had more than 8,000 views.

Social studies teacher, Michael Punsalan made the video. He's posted several other video featuring Whitmer on his YouTube page.

