Flu season gets a late start, isn't over yet

As the flu spreads throughout Ohio, hospital beds are filling up.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 1,203 people were hospitalized with the virus during the week of March 1. This spike in patients came after admittance of 93 people the previous week.

Only 653 patients were admitted with the flu across Ohio since flu season began in October 2015.

At this time last year, the ODH reported a total of 7,985 hospitalizations from cases of the flu - when the vaccine was not well-matched for the circulating viruses.

But, this does not necessarily mean that Ohio is in the clear.

Flu activity this season started later than usual and has been lower so far than the previous three, but according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, activity is still expected to continue for several weeks.

"Influenza vaccination is the safest and most effective way to prevent the flu except for infants younger than 6 months old who aren't eligible to receive it," said Dr. Mary DiOrio, medical director for the ODH.

In addition to getting vaccinated, effective ways to avoid getting infected or spreading the flu include: washing hands, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoiding touching your face, especially eyes, nose and mouth, and coughing or sneezing into tissues or elbows.

If you are sick with the flu, stay home until you are fever-free for 24-hours without using fever-reducing medication.

More information on seasonal influenza can be found here.

