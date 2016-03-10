Ohio state representative candidate calls Issue 2 'Taxation Without Representation'

As Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson continues her push to get Issue 2 passed, others say the voters need to say "no" to increasing the income tax to pay for residential road repairs.

Kevin Haddad is running for the Ohio House District 47. He says people who work in Toledo but don't live there will have to pay for the increase and aren't allowed to vote on the issue. Haddad says "it's taxation without representation" and something he will work to end if elected

"They want to go after the people who work here. They know that almost half the people don't live in the city who work here. Why do we have to keep increasing your taxes? I mean, that's wrong. I don't get to vote on that and you're going to go up on my taxes?" asks Haddad.

Instead of proposing a new increase on income tax, Haddad says the City should look into applying for more money from the state's Local Government Innovative Fund to fix the roads.

When WTOL inquired about this, the mayor's office said the City is already using funding from that program for road repairs and that residential roads were ineligible for that funding.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.