Catch your Zzzzs at the Zoo and other things to do

The Toledo Zoo is hosting sleepovers every Friday night in April! The overnight adventures include meeting the animals up close, a tour of the zoo grounds, food and fun.

The "Snooze at the Zoo" overnight events start every Friday evening in April at 6:30 and end on Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Pre-registration is required as well as a separate fee.

Other events in April at the Toledo Zoo:

Kids' Night Out - Friday, April 1

This is no joke! Parents can drop off their kids to participate in games, crafts and pizza. There may even be an opportunity to meet an animal or two. Ages 5 - 12 are welcome. The fun begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Pricing and registration available here.

Family Zoo Yoga - Saturday, April 2

A family-friendly class takes place 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. and will continue the first Saturday of every month through June. Learn about animals while performing some traditional poses. Cost and registration information here.

Party for the Planet - Saturday, April 23

See a complete list of recyclable items to donate at the Anthony Wayne Trail Parking Lot and celebrate Mother Earth with your community at the Zoo!

Louie, the African Elephant's 13th Birthday Celebration - Saturday, April 30

A hefty yet healthy birthday treat brings in this new teenager's birthday! You can be a part of the excitement from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Free with Zoo admission. See more information.

