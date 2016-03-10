OSU Coach Urban Meyer throws support behind Kasich

According to CBS Sports, Urban Meyer has decided to throw his support behind Ohio Gov. John Kasich ahead of the Ohio Primary.

Coach Meyer, who previously voiced his opinion of refraining from getting involved in political matters, thanked Kasich for his leadership and friendship during the announcement.

"Shelley and I would like to tell you and Karen that the leadership you've shown in the state of Ohio since we've been back and even before, your friendship, as a friend and as a true supporter of what you stand for, now that I really know what you stand for, we'd like to tell you we wish you guys the best. Go win this darn thing. We wish you well."

Kasich's campaign posted a video of the announcement on its Twitter page:

Coach Urban Meyer (@OSUCoachMeyer) endorses John Kasich for President!



Must-See Vid: "Go win this thing."https://t.co/XlxgWpLtr3 — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) March 10, 2016

The Ohio Primary elections are Tuesday, March 15.

