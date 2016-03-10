Check your fridge: Corona Extra bottles recalled

Check your fridge! Corona Extra bottles are being recalled because some may contain small particles of glass.

The recall includes Corona Extra 12-packs and 18-packs with deposit labels in the U.S. and Guam.

Less than one-tenth of one percent of the Corona Extra 12-ounce clear bottles are affected, the company said, calling the recall "very limited in scope."



The recall includes Corona beers produced at two Anheuser-Busch InBev breweries.

In a statement, Constellation Brands Beer Division's President Paul Hetterich said the safety of consumers is a top priority and they take the quality of their products seriously.

Constellation has received no consumer complaints or reports of injuries from the bottles.

Consumers can check the 8-digital code printed on the bottle necks and on the side of the packaging.



The affected production codes for Corona Extra 12-pack bottles are:

If the last digit is not a 4, it is unaffected by the recall.

If the last digit is 4, pleases check the first four characters.

If the first four characters fall between A016 through B246 or L285 through L315, please call (866) 204-9407

The affected production codes for Corona Extra 18-pack bottles are listed below.

If the last digit is not an 8, this product is unaffected by the recall.

If the last digit is an 8, please check the first four characters.

If the first four characters fall between A216 through B226, please call (866) 204-9407.

The recall does not include 6-pack and 24-pack bottles, Corona Extra cans or Corona Light products.



Constellation Brands is an international producer of beer, wine and spirits in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy.

Another recall for the beer brand was enacted in April 2014.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.