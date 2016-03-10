Toledo police look for suspects in series of shootings in west T - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police look for suspects in series of shootings in west Toledo

Police continue to look for suspects in a series of shootings in west Toledo. (Source: WTOL) Police continue to look for suspects in a series of shootings in west Toledo. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are still looking for suspects in connection to a series of shootings that were reported Tuesday night.

The incidents happened within minutes of each other.

First, a shooting was reported around Upton and Bancroft around 11:15 p.m. Then, shots were fired just before midnight on the 17-hundred block of Pilgrim. Five minutes later, shots were reported on Norwood.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have information on any of these shootings, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

.  

Powered by Frankly