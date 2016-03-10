St. Wendelin girls' basketball team heads to Columbus for state semifinals

The St. Wendelin girls’ basketball team is getting ready to head to the state final four tournament in Columbus for the second straight year.

It's a senior-driven team that's seen plenty of success the past two seasons. It's success they attribute to their bond both on and off the court and to a player that's getting state-wide recognition.

"Coach, he said there's the franchise, if you can build around that, that girl will take you somewhere,” said Coach Aaron Smith.

That's the advice Smith's assistant gave him four years ago, and the past two years it's been spot on.

The girl that's taking the Lady Mohawks places is 6’4” senior Kamryn Troike.

"Kam leads by example, because she's so talented,” said Smith.

Troike averages a double-double per game, with an average of 25 points and 12 rebounds. She shoots about 70 percent from the field on any given night.

In the regional final game against Fayette she reached a milestone, her 2,000th career point. And for the second consecutive year, she's the Division IV co-player of the year.

"I think it's natural. I don't know how I really got into it,” said Troike.

And Troike is in good company. This senior-dominate team is having an encore season. Last year, they were the first team in school history to make it to state and in just a couple of days they'll be en route to Columbus again.

A team that's small but mighty, carrying just nine players on their roster. But size doesn't matter when it comes to their success.

"We all love each other. We're all sisters. We have this very close bond with each other. So I think that's the biggest thing to our success,” said Troike.

St. Wendelin will face-off against Jackson Center in the state semifinal this Friday at 3 o'clock.

