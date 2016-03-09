Community steps up to help 'Superwoman'

Nicole Khoury, known as "Superwoman" to some, has done a lot for the community and now the community is helping her.

She's known for her big heart, musical talents, and for throwing a great fundraiser known as Acoustics for Autism, but now Khoury is on bed rest after she took a spill at the event.

"I just went to check on one of the stages that was emptied, and closed and was kind of cleaning up and making sure everything was in order. And when I stepped off the stage, I stepped on to some uneven pavement," said Khoury.

Khoury says she broke her right leg and basically shattered her ankle. It will be three to four months recovery after surgery. Not what busy Khoury wanted to hear.

"I can't not work, I'm self employed. I don't get a salary. I pay my own insurance. So immediately that's what started going through my head," said Khoury.

Once everyone found out what happened, the community really stepped up.

"I'm very, very humbled that so many people that I don't even know are reaching out and offering assistance and help. It makes me very good and I appreciate it very much," said Khoury.

Khoury says even people she's helped through her non-profit Project iAm, which helps families affected by autism, are now helping her.

She says it's hard for her to accept the help, but she has no choice.

Khoury says anything that does not go towards her medical expenses will go back into the charity.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Khoury's name.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.