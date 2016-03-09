UAW Local 14 president talks Ohio primary

The Ohio primary is less than one week away and United Autoworkers (UAW) have yet to endorse a presidential candidate.

UAW Local 14 President Ray Wood says that won't confuse members.

"This year's no different than other years," said Wood. "We want to try to gauge our membership to see what their thinking is, and we never get out in front of our membership."

Wood says members care about job security.

"We care about our communities, and making sure that the communities we live in and we support are sustained and have a future," said Wood. "We care about jobs tremendously, because everything in interacted together."

While members decide which candidate is best for them, candidates are trying to swing votes their way.

Republican nominee Donald Trump told WTOL 11 he wants to protect the auto industry.

"If you look at Ford, Ford moved a massive plant. A $2.5 billion plant to Mexico," said Trump. "Other companies are moving to Mexico, Japan is getting stronger and stronger and I'm not gonna allow it to happen."

Wood says statements like that do resonate with auto workers, but he says they want more than just words.

Wood says positions on trade agreements will also play a part into the voting process Tuesday.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton apparently supported and now opposes the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), while FeelTheBern.org says Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders called the trade agreement 'disastrous' and voted against it.

Ohio autoworkers will have the final say on who they think will represent their interests come Tuesday.

