Wood Co. Health District: Look out for Zika if traveling

As the weather warms up, mosquitoes will start to come out, causing some concern about the much talked-about Zika virus.

Staff at the Wood County Health District tells WTOL 11 the good news is that right now the Zika virus isn't a concern in Ohio. But, if you are planning to travel, there are some precautionary measures you should take.

“We would recommend that people take precautions to avoid mosquito bites; wear EPA registered insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants if the weather permits,” said Jennifer Compos, Wood Co. Health District.

She says that while most mosquitoes typically bite at dawn and dusk, the one that carries the Zika virus is a daytime biter.

Now, while it's not in Ohio, this is the start to a peak travel season and the average person will likely not have any symptoms if they contract it. But the major concern comes in for women who are pregnant, or who are trying to get pregnant.



“The Zika virus, typically leaves the blood and saliva within about two weeks, but it has been found in men's semen a lot longer. So we don't know exactly how long it stays in the system,” said Compos.

Right now, researchers are working to determine how long the virus might stay in a person's system, but until that is discovered, it's extremely important to take precaution if you are traveling and could contract the virus.

Staff at the Wood County Health District say that you should also be on guard for other viruses carried by mosquitoes, because Zika is not the only one.

There is also a bill currently in the Senate, sponsored by Senator Sherrod Brown, that would help develop a vaccine and treatment to fight the virus.

