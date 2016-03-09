Ohio Gov. John Kasich looks to Ohio after loss in Michigan

Ohio Governor John Kasich is now turning his attention to his home state, after losing the primary in Michigan. But can he pull out a win in Ohio?

Republican front runner Donald Trump beat out Kasich, along with the two other candidates, in Michigan, which is making volunteers at the Trump’s Toledo headquarters in South Superior Street very happy.

Kasich finished third in the state, only less than a percentage point behind the second place victor, Ted Cruz.

But was it a strong enough showing to give him momentum coming into Ohio?

To get a closer look at the numbers from Michigan, CNN conducted exit poll interviews with Michigan voters once they walked out of their polling place. Here are some key numbers for Kasich:

Voters with a high school education or less - Kasich finished a distant third to Trump and Cruz, with just 16 percent.

On income of voters, with those making $30,000 to $50,000 a year - Kasich tied with Ted Cruz, losing out to Trump. Kasich was, however, third when it comes to those making $50,000 to $100,000 a year, as well as voters making $50,000 or less.

And with Michigan voters who called themselves "Very Conservative" - Kasich was a distant third, with just 14 percent.

But local Kasich supporter Jon Stainbrook says he's actually on a roll.

“Everybody has got their poll. One poll Kasich is up, one poll Trump is up, another one Cruz is up. So again, it all comes down to who votes and where they vote, when they vote and what state it's in. John Kasich is the Governor of the state of Ohio, he's a beloved governor, and I think he's going to win the state of Ohio,” said Stainbrook. “It's not even one percentage point away from Ted Cruz, which is really the two of them were tied for second, if you really want to look at it statistically. So that's a great finish for the Governor.”

Stainbrook points to one Michigan exit poll that said 43 percent of voters who decided in the last few days before Michigan's primary, went with Kasich. And he thinks that has him poised to surge in national polls and win the Buckeye State.

“He's got the home court advantage, he's the governor here, and just like Ted Cruz in Texas, he won that, it helps when you have the home court advantage,” said Stainbrook.

But Sam Nelson, Chairman of the Political Science Department at the University of Toledo, thinks Kasich does have a very good chance of winning Ohio. He thinks Trump tends to under-perform his leads in the polls.

“Kasich has got organization across the entire state. He’s already got that lined up. That's really going to help him turn out voters that he needs. He's likely to over-perform polls,” said Nelson.

