Marathon Classic to air live on WTOL 11

This summer's final round of the Marathon Classic will be live on WTOL 11 Sunday, July 17 from 4 to 6 p.m.

This is the first time in the Classic's 31 years that it will be on broadcast television.

The Classic started back in 1984. As it got bigger and bigger, the sponsors paid to have it on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Golf Channel. But this is the first time it will be live from Highland Meadows on WTOL 11, and it's all thanks to Marathon.

"I think the idea came from Mike Whan, the LPGA commissioner. I think he approached us and approached Marathon about possibly doing this. He knew that CBS had an open window. So from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 we'll be on network television for the final round. Real exciting stuff," said Judd Silverman, Marathon Classic.

